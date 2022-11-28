Virginia Rep. McEachin dies at 61 after cancer battle

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressman A. Donald McEachin, a Virginia Democrat, has died after a battle with colorectal cancer. He was 61. McEachin’s chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said in a statement late Monday: “Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle.” McEachin represented Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, which includes part of Richmond and extends south to the North Carolina border. He was reelected to a fourth term earlier this month. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called her late colleague “a tireless champion for Virginia families and a force for economic opportunity and environmental justice.”

