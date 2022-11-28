UK says 50 recently arrived migrants found with diphtheria

LONDON (AP) — British health authorities have recorded 50 cases of diphtheria this year among recently arrived asylum seekers. One was a man who died after falling sick at a crowded migrant center. The U.K. Health Protection Agency said Monday that the infected people likely caught the disease in their countries of origin or during their journeys to the U.K. It said a similar increase had been seen elsewhere in Europe. Diphtheria affects the nose, throat and sometimes skin and can be fatal if not treated quickly. The outbreak comes amid criticism of the government over conditions for people who arrive in the U.K. across the English Channel in small boats.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.