Spotlight on illegal buildings as Ischia death toll now at 8

MILAN (AP) — Search teams digging through meters of mud and debris on the Italian resort island of Ischia for a third day have recovered the body of an eighth victim. He was identified by the Naples prefect as a 15-year-old boy whose younger siblings were confirmed dead over the weekend. Victims also include a three-week old infant and his parents. Five people remain missing Monday. The southern island of Ischia, just off Naples, has a long history of natural disasters. But experts say the landslide was exacerbated by a combination of climate change and often-illegal development. The environmental group Legambiente claims that half of all buildings on Ischia were illegally built.

