Report: Austrian-Iranian gets medical leave from Iran prison

BERLIN (AP) — The Austria Press Agency reports that Iran has released a 76-year-old dual Iranian-Austrian citizen from prison for health reasons. APA quoted the Austrian Foreign Ministry on Monday confirming that Massud Mossaheb was given indefinite medical leave. The ministry said “intensive diplomatic efforts” had led to his release, which was first reported by Austrian daily Die Presse. APA reported that Mossaheb must remain in Iran and report to authorities every other week. Mossaheb was arrested on suspicion of espionage in early 2019 during a visit to Tehran. He was subsequently sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. APA reported that two other Austrians remain imprisoned in Iran.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.