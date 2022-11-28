Poles vent anger at leader over his policies, ideas on women

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Protesters have gathered in front the home of Poland’s ruling party leader to voice anger at what they regard as an erosion of women’s rights under his conservative government and a recent remark about women using alcohol. Protesters who gathered in front of Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s house Monday vented their frustrations at a near total ban on abortion pushed by the Law and Justice party that took effect last year as well as policies that discourage in-vitro fertilization procedures. But Women’s Strike, a prominent women’s rights movement, only called for Monday’s demonstration after Kaczynski earlier this month blamed Poland’s low birthrate partly on young women drinking too much alcohol.

