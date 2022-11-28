Pennsylvania county deadlocks on certifying election results

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Officials in a northeastern Pennsylvania county where paper shortages caused Election Day ballot problems are deadlocked on whether to report official vote tallies to the state. The tie vote on Monday effectively prevents Luzerne County’s certification of the Nov. 8 election results. Two Democratic members of the Luzerne County Board of Elections and Voter Registration voted to certify, both Republicans voted “no” and the fifth member, a Democrat, abstained. A judge extended voting in Luzerne by two hours, to 10 p.m., after the supplies ran short at some polling places. It’s unclear how many people were kept from voting as a result.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.