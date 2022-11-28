Impeachment talk at Trump Org. trial: Did witness misspeak?

NEW YORK (AP) — There was talk of impeachment at the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial. But the subject was not former President Donald Trump, who was impeached twice. Instead, the question arose as to whether lawyers for his company were angling on Monday to impeach their own witness, longtime Trump accountant Donald Bender. Bender is a partner at Mazars USA LLP who spent years overseeing tax returns for Trump’s hundreds of entities. Defense lawyer Susan Necheles says Bender “surprised” her when he testified that he didn’t actually do much work on the company’s tax returns. Bender indicated that he delegated some work to other firm employees.

