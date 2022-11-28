Hong Kong’s top court lets UK lawyer defend publisher Lai

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s top court has upheld a ruling to let a veteran British lawyer defend pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai at his national security trial this week despite fierce opposition from the pro-Beijing camp. Lai, the 74-year-old founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily, was arrested after Beijing imposed a tough national security law to crack down on dissent following widespread protests in 2019. He faces collusion charges and a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. In a closely watched judgment, the top court ruled that the city’s justice secretary had raised “undefined and unsubstantiated issues said to involve national security.”

