Health ministry: Israeli fire kills Palestinian in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says a Palestinian was killed and 11 were wounded by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that clashes erupted between Israeli forces and residents of north Hebron city on Monday evening. The Israeli military says soldiers shot at Palestinians who hurled rocks and improvised explosive devices at the forces who were operating in the town. It says the Palestinians also shot at the troops. The ministry says nine Palestinians were wounded by live fire and two others suffered breathing problems from tear gas. One of the wounded succumbed early Tuesday. Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have been surging for months.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.