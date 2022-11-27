World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Ronaldo gets rematch with Uruguay

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo gets his rematch four years after Uruguay knocked his Portugal team out of the World Cup. The match Monday gives Ronaldo a chance to avenge Portugal’s loss to Uruguay in Russia four years ago, even if it doesn’t carry the same stakes. Uruguay’s 2-1 win knocked Portugal out of the World Cup. The most Monday’s group stage match can do for Portugal is advance Ronaldo into the round of 16 for the fourth time in his career. Meanwhile, Brazil plays Switzerland without star Neymar, who injured his ankle in Brazil’s opening match. Cameroon faces Serbia and Ghana can be eliminated if it loses to South Korea.

