Queiroz slams Klinsmann’s criticism of Iran’s World Cup team

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Iranian soccer federation and national team coach Carlos Queiroz have angrily hit back at former Germany great Jurgen Klinsmann for saying that Iran’s World Cup players use dirty tactics because its in their “culture.” Both the federation and Queiroz called for Klinsmann to resign from FIFA’s technical study group. And the Iranian federation said it demands an apology from the former Germany and United States national team coach. Klinsmann said it’s the Iranian players’ “culture” to play dirty and use tricks to turn the referee in their favor as he was commentating on Iran’s win over Wales for British broadcaster BBC.

