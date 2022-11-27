Pakistan arrests senator over comments about army chief

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Colleagues from Azam Khan Swati’s political party say federal police in Pakistan have arrested the senator for comments critical of top military officers. It was the second time he was taken into custody in as many months. Swati, a senior member of the party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan who represents Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was picked up early Sunday from his residence in Islamabad hours after he addressed a rally in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari said a team of Federal Investigation Agency officials detained Swati after he pressed the outgoing army chief to release details of his financial assets.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.