Al-Shabab extremist group attacks hotel in Somali capital

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The extremist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for an unfolding armed attack on a hotel in the Somali capital. Al-Shabab said in a broadcast on its own radio frequency Sunday that said its fighters attacked the hotel Villa Rose, which has a restaurant popular with government and security officials. The hotel isn’t far from the presidential palace in central Mogadishu, where a blast was heard, followed by gunfire. There was no immediate word on any casualties. Such militant attacks are common in Mogadishu and other parts of the Horn of Africa nation.

