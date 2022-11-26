Shooting in Atlanta neighborhood kills 1 person, wounds 5

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a shooting in an Atlanta neighborhood killed one person and wounded five. The Atlanta Police Department said several shots were fired during a dispute around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 17th Street bridge in Atlantic Station, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Police said the shooting occurred after a group of people was escorted off the Atlantic Station open air mall property by security and off-duty Atlanta police officers. Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Germaine Dearlove says one male was killed and five people were transported to hospitals.

