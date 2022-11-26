Liability finding in Conley rape allegation to be appealed

CLEVELAND (AP) — An attorney is vowing an appeal for a woman found liable by a civil jury for malicious prosecution in a rape allegation she made against a former Ohio State football standout more than five years ago. Attorney Patrick Thomas said his client “deserves justice and patiently waited for her day in court” in her lawsuit against Gareon Conley. He said “a number of issues” that arose during trial would be addressed on appeal. The accusation against Conley shortly before the 2017 NFL draft was made by a 23-year-old woman who alleged that he had sexually assaulted her in a Cleveland hotel room. Conley’s attorney said the sex was consensual.

