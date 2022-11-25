Teenage employee among 6 killed in Virginia Walmart shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities have announced that 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron was among the six killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire in the store with a handgun. Among the other victims is a 43-year-old custodian and father of two, Lorenzo Gamble. Kellie Pyle was a 52-year-old mother with wedding plans. Michelle Johnson described her late son Brian Pendleton as a happy-go-lucky guy who loved his family and friends. A longtime employee, 70-year-old Randy Blevins was remembered fondly as “Mr. Randy” by a former coworker, Shaundrayia Reese. Outside the Walmart, a makeshift memorial was laid for Tyneka Johnson in a grassy area.

By BEN FINLEY, JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press

