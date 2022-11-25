Macron says he’s not the focus of campaign accounts probe

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says he’s not the focus of a judicial investigation into suspected illegal financing of two electoral campaigns. The comments come after leading French newspaper Le Parisien reported that the probe targets Macron’s winning election bids. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a visit to eastern France Friday, Macron said he had “nothing to fear” from the investigation. The judiciary will work “freely” and “shed light on the issue,” he said. French prosecutors said Thursday that a judicial inquiry was opened last month over alleged “inconsistent campaign accounts” and “reduction of accounting items” in relation with consulting companies operating during electoral campaigns of 2017 and 2022, including U.S. consulting company McKinsey & Company.

