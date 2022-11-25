Honduras declares state of emergency against gang crime

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras became the second country in Central America to declare a state of emergency against gang crimes like extortion. For years, street gangs have charged protection money from bus and taxi drivers and store owners in Honduras, as in neighboring El Salvador. Late Thursday, Honduran President Xiomara Castro proposed a measure to limit constitutional rights to round up gang members. On Friday, the leader of the bus operators in Honduras’ capital supported the move, saying bus drivers were tired of being threatened and killed for not paying protection money. Jorge Lanza said drivers had been asking for a crackdown for years.

