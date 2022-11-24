Woman found liable, ordered to pay $300 in Conley allegation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland.com reports that a civil jury has found a woman liable for malicious prosecution in a rape allegation against a former Ohio State football standout more than five years ago. The accusation against Gareon Conley came shortly before the 2017 NFL draft. A grand jury declined to indict and the Oakland Raiders made him the 24th overall pick. Cleveland.com reports that Cuyahoga County jurors found that she failed to show that he had assaulted her and ordered her to pay him $300, the amount Conley asked for. He said he was “grateful and relieved to finally be fully exonerated.” A message was sent to her attorney seeking comment.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.