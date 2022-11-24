Lebanese reformist, another lawmaker lose parliament seats

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s constitutional council has taken away parliament seats from two newly elected lawmakers, including an activist who had pledged to fight corruption. Thursday’s development followed an appeals process that claimed the initial vote count was inaccurate. One of those unseated is Ramy Finge, a dentist and pro-democracy activist from the northern city of Tripoli. He was among 13 independent candidates who had won seats in Lebanon’s parliamentary elections last May, unseating opponents from Lebanon’s traditional parties. The council returned his seat to his opponent and long-time legislator Faisal Karami, an ally of the militant Hezbollah group.

