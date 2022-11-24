Eccentric art flourishes along outskirts of Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Eccentric art is flourishing along the outskirts of Buenos Aires. The area is a vast urban belt of some 11 million people outside Argentina’s capital. There are about 40 municipalities in the area known as “conurbano bonaerense.” It’s dotted by unusual artwork, from a rooftop water tank in the shape of a Teletubby to an Eiffel Tower replica atop a semi-abandoned building. The creators are usually construction workers or shop owners. But others are artists who live there, looking to leave their mark on the immense mix of tree-lined neighborhoods and chaotic areas with little or no urban planning.

