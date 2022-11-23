Zimbabwe’s imposing new Chinese-funded parliament opens

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa has delivered a State of the Nation address at the country’s new multimillion-dollar parliament building. China has funded and constructed the imposing and spacious $200 million six-story building in Mt. Hampden, about 18 kilometers (11 miles) west of the capital, Harare, as a “gift”— signifying its growing influence on the former British colony. Mnangagwa’s address also served to officially open the last session of the current parliament before elections next year and marked the move out of Zimbabwe’s colonial-era parliament building in central Harare.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.