BRUSSELS (AP) — Officials say the European parliament website has been affected because of a hacking attack. European Parliament spokesman Jaume Duch said the website “is currently impacted from outside due to high levels of external network traffic.” He added that “this traffic is related to a DDOS attack (Distributed Denial of Service) event.” EP teams are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

