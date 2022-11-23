Dominican Republic expels 1,800 children to Haiti: UNICEF

HAVANA (AP) — A U.N. agency says Dominican authorities have expelled at least 1,800 unaccompanied Haitian migrant children this year back to their crisis-stricken country. UNICEF issued the report on Tuesday. The Dominican Republic denies the claim, which comes amid a government crackdown on migration in response to a cholera outbreak and gang violence in Haiti. The two countries share a 240-mile border on the island of Hispaniola.

