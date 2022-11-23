Armed guards a fixture outside pot farm before 4 were slain

Armed guards were a fixture outside the marijuana growing operation in rural Oklahoma where four people were slain execution-style. The owner of the local paper, Jack Quirk, said Wednesday that the postal carrier was frequently met with guns. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that the suspect in the weekend killings, Wu Chen, was taken into custody by Miami Beach police and brought to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. The suspect will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and faces extradition to Oklahoma. No attorney has been assigned to him yet.

