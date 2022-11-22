US Sen. Lindsey Graham questioned in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has testified before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether President Donald Trump and others illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia. The South Carolina Republican’s Tuesday appearance before the panel came after a drawn-out legal fight that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court as Graham tried to avoid testifying. Graham’s office said in a statement that he spent just over two hours with the special grand jury and “answered all questions.” The investigation was opened early last year and is considered one of the most significant potential legal threats to the former president, who last week announced a third run for the White House.

