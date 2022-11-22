Russia, Cuba leaders meet in Moscow, honor rebel icon Castro

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with his Cuban counterpart in Moscow. The two unveiled a monument to Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and hailed the “traditional friendship” between their sanctions-hit nations. Putin’s speech Tuesday underscored Castro’s history of defying U.S. power and drew parallels with restrictions imposed on Russia after its troops rolled into Ukraine on Feb. 24. The Cuban president began his foreign trip last Wednesday in Algeria, where he negotiated support for the Cuban energy sector. He is set to travel on to Turkey and China. Energy is a priority for Cuba as the island battles shortages of food, medicines and fuel. Hours-long daily blackouts have occurred in Cuba’s largest cities, sparking protests.

