Prosecutors seek conviction of ex-Nazi camp secretary, 97

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have called for a 97-year-old woman who was secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp to be convicted as an accessory to murder and given a two-year suspended sentence. She has been on trial for over a year at the Itzehoe state court in northern Germany. A prosecutor said in closing arguments Tuesday that “these proceedings are of outstanding historical significance.” Prosecutors accuse the ex-secretary of being part of the apparatus that helped the Nazis’ Stutthof camp function during World War II. Tens of thousands of people died at Stutthof and its satellite camps, or on death marches at the end of the war.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.