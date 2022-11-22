Murakami, Malone unite in ‘flower-butterfly’ collaboration

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese artist Takashi Murakami’s visions have spanned colorful smiling flowers, a zany take on Mickey Mouse and huge erotic sculptures of animation-inspired figures that have fetched enormous auction prices. His latest takes a musical path, in collaboration with American rapper and singer Post Malone. Murakami created various artworks and products, featured in a pop-up store in Los Angeles, during Malone’s tour for his latest album, “Twelve Carat Toothache.” The custom-designed T-shirts, hoodies and trucker hats, as well as mugs and other goods, are also available online, starting Monday, at the NTWRK, a U.S. shopping livestream.

