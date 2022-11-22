Malaysian king searches for PM to end deadlock

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king has met lawmakers and will consult other state rulers in a search for a prime minister after inconclusive general elections that saw the rise of Islamists sparked anxieties in the multiracial nation. Police say they tightened security as social media posts warned of racial troubles if opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s multiethnic alliance becomes the next government. Malay Muslims form two-thirds of Malaysia’s 33 million people, who include large ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities. A group of civil society and rights organizations said they detected a coordinated attempt on social media to demonize Anwar’s Chinese-dominated ally. Many rural Malays fear they may lose their rights with greater pluralism under Anwar and threw their support behind Anwar’s rival.

