Vet sues over coverage denial for daughter gender transition
By PATRICK WHITTLE
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A U.S. military veteran and his daughter are filing a lawsuit challenging a federal rule they said prevents the daughter from accessing medical coverage because she is transgender. The veteran and daughter filed their lawsuit anonymously on Monday against the government via GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, a Boston-based advocacy group. The group’s court filing said the daughter has been denied treatments recommended by doctors due to a federal statute that dates to 1976 mandating the exclusion of surgical treatments for gender transition in the military’s medical coverage for the dependents of service members.