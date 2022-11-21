US, allies clash with Russia, China over North Korea tests

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies have strongly condemned North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test and called for action to limit its nuclear and missile programs. But Russia and China opposed any new pressure on Pyongyang. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Monday that the Biden administration will circulate a proposed presidential statement that would condemn North Korea’s launches and call for Pyongyang to abide by U.N. sanctions banning all ballistic missile and nuclear tests. Presidential statements require agreement from all 15 council members, and comments by Russia and China indicate resistance to condemning North Korea’s action.

