DOHA, Qatar (AP) — America’s top diplomat is in Qatar to hold talks as regional tensions remain high. Iran’s nuclear program has rapidly advanced in the past months and nationwide protests are shaking the Islamic Republic. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a soccer fan and player himself, watched America face Wales on Monday night at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Blinken also will be holding crucial diplomatic talks with authorities in Qatar, one of the United States’ trusted interlocutors with Iran. Doha shares a massive offshore natural gas field with Tehran.

