Officials: SUV crashes into Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 16 others. A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store and first responders arrived at the scene in Hingham following the crash shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. Hingham police Chief David Jones only would say it was an active investigation. The driver of the car was being interviewed by police. Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz declined to release the name of the driver or the victims. He also didn’t say whether the driver would be charged with a crime, but added that a criminal investigation was underway.

