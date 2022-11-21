Rage and sadness as Colorado club shooting victims honored

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Hundreds of people, many holding candles and wiping away tears, have gathered in a Colorado Springs park to honor those killed and wounded when a gunman opened fire on a nightlife venue that for decades was a sanctuary for the local LGBTQ community. Monday night’s vigil came as the 22-year-old suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, remained hospitalized after Saturday night’s attack in which five people were killed and another 17 suffered gunshot wounds before patrons tackled and beat the suspect into submission. Aldrich faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury, online court records showed.

By THOMAS PEIPERT, JESSE BEDAYN and BRITTANY PETERSON Associated Press

