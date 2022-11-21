Malta proposes bill to ease EU’s strictest anti-abortion law

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta’s government has introduced legislation to ease the European Union’s strictest anti-abortion law and allow the procedure in cases where the mother’s life or health is at risk. It is taking action after a headline-grabbing case involving an American tourist who miscarried and was airlifted off the Mediterranean island to get treatment. The overwhelmingly Roman Catholic Malta is the only EU member nation that still prohibits abortion for any reason, with laws making it a crime punishable by up to three years in prison to have the procedure. The group Doctors for Choice welcomed the move but said abortion should be decriminalized completely.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.