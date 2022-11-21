Family of Rayshard Brooks reaches $1 million settlement with the city of Atlanta more than 2 years after he was fatally shot by police

By Amir Vera and Chris Youd, CNN

The family of Rayshard Brooks reached a $1 million dollar settlement with the city of Atlanta, more than two years after police fatally shot the 27-year-old Black man in a Wendy’s parking lot, according to Ryan Julison, a spokesperson for Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys, the law firm representing Brooks’ family.

“The family of Rayshard Brooks is pleased to have reached a settlement with the city of Atlanta that resolves their civil case. This grieving family has been through so much during this process. Although the children of Mr. Brooks have lost their father, settling the case will undoubtedly assist them with future plans as they come of age,” said attorneys L. Chris Stewart, Justin Miller, Dianna Lee, Brian Spears, Jeff Filipotis and Wingo Smith in a statement following the settlement.

“While we are disappointed that prosecutors didn’t pursue a criminal case against the officers involved in Mr. Brooks’ death, we continue to hold out hope that the Dept. of Justice will intervene in this matter,” the statement continued.

CNN has reached out to the city of Atlanta for comment, but has not yet received a response.

Brooks was killed by Atlanta Police in a Wendy’s parking lot in June 2020 after he fought two officers who tried to arrest him for DUI. During the struggle, Brooks overpowered officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan, took a Taser from Brosnan and ran away, according to prosecutors. While fleeing, he turned back and fired the stolen Taser at Rolfe, who then shot Brooks twice — in the back and buttocks — killing him, prosecutors said.

The incident was extensively captured on video, including bodycam footage, Wendy’s surveillance video and witness cellphone video.

The fatal shooting — less than three weeks after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis — sparked protests across Atlanta and beyond amid national demonstrations over police brutality and racial injustice. In Atlanta, the Wendy’s restaurant was set ablaze, hundreds blocked a major interstate, authorities fired tear gas and the police chief stepped down.

Rolfe initially was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, violations of oath of office and criminal damage to property. Brosnan was charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath.

In August, a Georgia special prosecutor announced the charges were being dismissed against the two officers involved, saying the officers acted reasonably in response to a deadly threat.

