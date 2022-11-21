Dominican Republic rejects criticism of Haitian deportations

HAVANA (AP) — The Dominican Republic said it “profusely rejects” criticism of its crackdown on Haitian migrants from a growing number of countries and human rights agencies. Dominican authorities have ramped up border enforcement and deportations of Haitians amid intensifying turmoil in Haiti due to a gang blockade of fuel supplies and a cholera outbreak. They have defended their actions as being crucial to national security. Authorities say they deported 43,900 migrants, largely Haitians, between July and October. Between September and October alone, deportation figures shot up by about 50%.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.