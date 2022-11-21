After fine-tuning, ‘The Hours’ with Fleming opens at the Met

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Puts’ “The Hours” has had more than a few hours of changes since it was first heard in a pair of concert performances in Philadelphia last March. Fine-tuned after a pair of concert performances by the Philadelphia Orchestra last March, the work gets its staged premiere at the Metropolitan Opera on Tuesday night starring Renée Fleming, Joyce DiDonato and Kelli O’Hara. Based on Michael Cunningham’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1998 novel, “The Hours” was adopted into a 2002 Academy Award-nominated film starring Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore and Nicole Kidman, who won the Oscar for best actress.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.