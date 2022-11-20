Qatar riot police push back crowds at World Cup fan zone

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The fan zone set up in central Doha has turned into a chaotic scene on the opening day of the World Cup as tens of thousands of fans are pushing and shoving against police lines to enter the venue. Fans were trying to enter the enclosed area that contains a big-screen television for viewing matches, places to buy beer, and little else. Riot police armed with batons and shields stood guard at the entrance. Some fans pleaded with officers to let them through the line. Only a trickle of pregnant women and handicapped fans were allowed to enter the fan zone through a special priority entrance shortly after the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador kicked off in another Qatari city, Al Khor.

By ISABEL DEBRE and STEPHEN WADE Associated Press

