Mothers of LGBTQ children join forces in Latin America

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — LGBTQ people fight for their rights across the world. And for many, the struggle is particularly hard in Latin America. Now, they have a new ally in this socially conservative region. Founded in 2017, the Latin American Movement of Mothers of LGTB+ Children lobbies governments to eliminate prejudicial laws and better enforce bans on violence and discrimination. Members’ children say they have already won the most important battle of their lives: gaining their mothers’ backing. But in some countries, mothers who try to help their children deal with discrimination can find themselves the subject of scrutiny.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.