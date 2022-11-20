Leader of Argentina’s Mothers of the Plaza dies at 93

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A housewife who became a human rights campaigner when her two sons vanished after being arrested under Argentina’s military dictatorship has died. Hebe de Bonafini was 93 and suffered chronic illnesses. She was among 14 women who founded the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo in 1977, two years after the military seized power and began a brutal crackdown on suspected leftists. She became president two years later and led the more radical of two factions until her death. The Mothers initially demanded the return of their children — and later punishment of the military figures responsible for seizing and killing them

