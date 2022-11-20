Chinese coast guard seizes rocket debris from Filipino navy

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine military commander says the Chinese coast guard has forcibly seized floating debris the Philippine navy was towing to its island in another confrontation in the disputed South China Sea. Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos said Monday the Chinese vessel twice blocked the Philippine naval boat before seizing the debris it was towing Sunday off Philippine-occupied Thitu Island. A military spokesperson said the debris appeared to be from a Chinese rocket launch. Chinese coast guard ships have blocked Philippine supply runs in the disputed waters in the past, but seizing material possessed by another nation’s navy constituted a more brazen act.

