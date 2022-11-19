Brazillian Day Santa Barbara kicks off Saturday
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Brazillian Day Santa Barbara kicks off Saturday.
This festive day is filled with samba dancing, a fashion show, cultural music and other performances.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Brazillian Day Santa Barbara kicks off Saturday.
This festive day is filled with samba dancing, a fashion show, cultural music and other performances.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.