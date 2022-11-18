UN: West Africa next in line for tied-up Russian fertilizer

GENEVA (AP) — A top U.N. official says West Africa is next in line to receive Russian fertilizer that is tied up in European ports and prevented from being exported to needy countries, Rebeca Grynspan, the head of the U.N. trade office, on Friday hailed “very good news for the world” after Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the world body had a day earlier extended a four-month deal to ease the export of Ukrainian grain and foodstuffs through the Black Sea. Fallout from the war has helped drive up prices for food and fertilizer around the world.

