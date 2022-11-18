UN committee takes step to treaty on crimes against humanity

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A key U.N. committee has taken a first step toward negotiating a treaty on crimes against humanity, which can be committed at any time, not just during conflicts. The committee that deals with legal issues approved a resolution by consensus Friday that would authorize its members to hold sessions in April 2023 and April 2024 to exchange views on draft articles for a treaty. The legal committee would then take a decision on proposing a treaty during the General Assembly session beginning in September 2024, according to the draft. The resolution’ now goes to the 193-member assembly where its approval is virtually assured before the end of the year.

