Sen. Cassidy says he will not join Louisiana governor race

By SARA CLINE
Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy says he has decided not to run for Louisiana governor next year, opting instead to focus on his work in the Senate. With Cassidy’s announcement Friday, many are waiting to see if Louisiana’s other senator will run. U.S. Sen. John Kennedy has said he is “giving serious consideration” and will make an announcement “soon.” Kennedy is a Republican who easily won reelection to Congress last week. Louisiana’s highly anticipated 2023 gubernatorial race is expected to attract several strong GOP candidates because term limits prevent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards from seeking a third consecutive term.

The Associated Press

