New service union seeks to inspire labor movement in South

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Over 100 service industry workers have gathered in the capital of the state with the county’s lowest unionization rate to launch a new union and try to boost labor organizing across the U.S. South. The Union of Southern Service Workers hopes to win remedies for what it sees as a common set of grievances across a region historically hostile to unions. Its members cut a broad swath across the service industry and work in places like fast food chains, retail stores, warehouses and nursing homes. Their demands include better pay, fair grievance processes, safe workplaces, health care benefits and consistent scheduling.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

