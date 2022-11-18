Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 9:33 pm

Israeli airstrikes on Syria kill 4 soldiers, injure 1

KEYT

BEIRUT (AP) — The Syrian military says Israeli airstrikes have hit central and coastal regions of Syria, killing four soldiers and wounding one. State media quoted an unidentified Syrian military official as saying that Israeli warplanes flying over the Mediterranean fired missiles early Saturday toward military positions in coastal and central Syria. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. On Nov. 13, an Israeli strike on central Syria targeting the Shayrat air base killed two soldiers and wounded three.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content