Indiana doctor: AG shouldn’t get abortion patient records

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for an Indianapolis doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio told a judge Friday that Indiana’s attorney general should not be allowed to access patient medical records for an investigation into undisclosed complaints. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, her medical partner, and their patients sued Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita to try to stop him from accessing the records. The doctors claim Rokita’s conduct “violates numerous Indiana statutes,” including one state requirement that his office first determine consumer complaints have “merit” before he can investigate physicians. The state says it’s allowed to access the records to investigate three consumer complaints that Rokita’s office say allege some wrongdoing.

By ARLEIGH RODGERS Associated Press/Report for America

